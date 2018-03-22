



With Chicago Fire’s big two-hour event debuting on Thursday, March 22, on NBC, we broke down the current status of the couples in the Chicago universe on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast. With interviews from Fire creator Derek Haas and P.D. Star Marina Squerciati, here’s a bit of scoop on who’s heating up!

Severide/Stella (Chicago P.D.)

The two-hour movie special will include “some pivotal moments” for the Stellaride fans, Haas says. “They each have their own trials and tribulations but we want to earn them together and were definitely heading that way!” We’re thinking it’s definitely time for Severide (Taylor Kinney) to be in a successful (and, er, lively) relationship.

Antonio/Brett (Chicago Fire/P.D.)

Haas would love to see this on-again off-again duo together but ultimately, it comes down to “production schedules” — they are on two different shows so it’s tough to do too many scenes together, an issue the writers also faced when Severide previously dated Lindsay (Sophia Bush). However, the two-hour special will have a Brett (Kara Killmer) and Antonio (Jon Seda) “flair up” and they’ll both be dealing with the “consequences.”

Matt Casey/Dawson (Chicago Fire)

While it won’t be happen in tonight’s special, the baby story line will be “resurrected” before the season ends, Haas notes. “We’ve always wanted Casey (Jesse Spencer) wanting to have kids. They’ve gone through their ups and downs in that department but I think there’s gonna be a case that’d gonna spark that interest back for them.”

Burgess/Ruzek (Chicago P.D.)

One of our favorite couples in the Chicago universe is the up and down one of Burgess (Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger)— a pair that Squerciati does not want together … yet. “I like that Burgess is like, ‘We’ve got to keep it casual right now,’” she told Us, before adding they they’ll obviously end up together in the end. “I think they should get married in the last episode.

For more on the Chicago couples, including some intel on whether or not Upton and Halstead should cross that line, listen to the full podcast above. Plus, we break down the ever-changing powerful Troika on this week’s episode of The Challenge! Be sure to subscribe and drop a comment with your thoughts.

