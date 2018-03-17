Get ready, Stellaride fans: the flame is finally reigniting soon. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have been tip-toeing around a possible for relationship all season, but it sounds like the upcoming two-hour special episode of Chicago Fire could finally have them taking the jump.

“We did the slow build with them. With Severide, things always build so hot then they burn out,” creator Derek Haas tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “We as writers realized when she came in that these characters are kind of a match for each other. When we brought Miranda in as kind of said she’s the female Severide. She’s ambitious, she’s funny, she doesn’t take any s—t.”

However, Haas notes, all the writers on the show wanted to be sure that their relationship had been earned, as they both had been through a ton individually. “They each have their own trials and tribulations, but we want to earn them together, and we’re definitely heading that way. This two-hour is going to have some pivotal moments in that relationship.”

Later this season, Kim Delaney will be joining the show as Kelly Severide’s mother and Treat Williams will return as Benny. Not much has been revealed about Severide’s mother, except that when he was in high school, Benny was cheating on her with one of Severide’s teachers. The fireman’s also referred to her as a “saint” in casual conversation.

But what’s the cause of the family reunion? That’s still to be determined, Haas says, but “she disrupts a few things for Kelly and Stella.”

Chicago Fire’s two-hour special airs on NBC Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

