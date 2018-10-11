Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Wednesday, October 10, episode of Chicago P.D.

Didn’t see that twist coming on latest episode of Chicago P.D.? Not to worry – you’re not alone. Marina Squerciati, who plays Kim Burgess on the Dick Wolf drama, was shocked when she learned that her character’s ex Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) would have a new romance with one of Burgess’ best friends, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

“I saw Rick [Eid], Tracy and Patty talking in a corner during episode 1, and I was like, ‘What is happening?’” she told Us Weekly on the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I don’t think they realized I hadn’t been told. Then, they told me that they wanted Burgess to be cool about it. I totally get that you don’t want two women to fight over a guy!”

At the time of the podcast, Squerciati had filmed up to episode 6. “Burgess still doesn’t know,” she told Us.

In real life, she and Flueger are best friends, so she couldn’t help but be a bit jealous just because they wouldn’t be doing as many scenes together.

“I think it will be interesting. I still think my character and Ruzek will end up together. So I look it at this way: ‘OK, you go to do thing your thing, Adam, and then come back to me,’” she told Us. In the same sense, she believes that Upton also has already met the one she’ll end up with as well: Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

“You’ll see in episode 6, there is some tension between them. I think that they’re endgame … but also bro code?” she joked with Us.

So for now, Burgess needs a new love interest. While she’d love some “crossover love” with another Chicago show or even Law & Order: SVU, she’s also not against bringing back a familiar face from the show: Brian Geraghty’s Roman. Roman appeared for two seasons and had a brief romance with Burgess, but Geraghty left the show at the end of season 3.

“Brian is the best. He is so amazing. We would talk for hours,” she told Us. “I learned so much for him. He has so much confidence … and he would totally come back.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

