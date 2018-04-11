It’s the question every Chicago P.D. fan has: Will Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) become more than partners? Considering their growing bond as friends and his past with Lindsay (Sophia Bush), it wouldn’t come as a surprise for many — except Spiridakos.

“I think at this point, it’s straight business. As partners, they support and care about each other,” she told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. During the last episode, Halstead learned that Upton fell in love with a man from her past during a case and he was murdered. Jay comforted her, coming to her apartment and making a drink at the end of the night.

“Their bond only grew further with him knowing more about her. I loved that scene when he’s there for her and it’s just two partners having each other’s back,” Spiridakos, 30, added. “It’s just friends who are there for each other. As far as romantically, I’m not sure where they’re going to go with that.”

However, during earlier seasons of the show, Halstead often had Lindsay’s back as well, coming to her apartment after cases to support her. But there is a difference, in the Revolution alum’s eyes. “Well, he knew what nobody else really knew what she had gone through — he needed to be there to support her. That’s the difference between the two things,” she added.

As for what’s coming up for Upton, the actress just hopes the show continues to go deeper into her history.

“I see her as a little bit a of a rebel in her own way. She does the right thing but she has an edge to her that I would like for us to see more of,” she told Us. “We saw her dark past come up, but I’d love to see a little more edginess in her come out.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

