'Outer Banks' Cast's Candid Quotes About Where Each Ship Stands in Season 3

Finding love in Poguelandia! The characters on Outer Banks are always on the hunt for their treasure — but that doesn’t stop their search for The One as well.

Outer Banks, which debuted on Netflix in April 2020, explored the conflict between the Pogues and the Kooks in North Carolina. While at odds, the teenagers quickly get caught up in an unexpected search for lost treasure that raises the stakes in their personal lives.

The hit series introduced viewers to popular fictional ships such as John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline). Their friend Kiara (Madison Bailey) also ended up between Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) throughout the season.

Bailey weighed in on who she thought Kiara might choose to be with following major ups and downs. “Kiara could still end up with anybody at this point,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021, referring to Kiara and JJ’s fate after season 2. “I think if there are scenes that really bring them together, then why not? But I don’t think you’ve seen enough scenes of just the two of them yet.”

The American Horror Stories actress noted that Kiara would need to “figure herself out first” before she considered dating.

Bailey later revealed that she wouldn’t mind seeing Kiara and JJ’s connection grow into a romance. “I’m on the edge of my seat with where the writers are going to take this. I’m honestly so passionate about Outer Banks,” she explained to Us in December 2021. “I feel like they can’t go wrong with the story line anywhere, and if me and Rudy teamed up as actors, I think [it] will be really sick.

According to Pankow, it would make sense if the series ended with JJ and Kiara walking into the sunset together.

“But I think the end game, the end game of the OBX, I can see JJ and Kiara being like, ‘All right there’s something here,'” he told Us in April 2020. “Because it starts out with JJ saying that he had tried getting with Kiara. So, who knows?”

The Alaska native pointed out that JJ and Pope would have to be in a good place before anything else could be explored. “I think there’s a talk with Pope. There’s a talk with Ki, kind of like, ‘What exactly is going on? I’m your friend too,'” he added in July 2021. “I think he might be feeling a little left out, like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I think what’s happening in season 2 is JJ is really focused on the safety of things and also restitution. So yeah, like, I think there’s a lot of other factors that are going on with JJ.”

Scroll down for everything the Outer Banks cast has teased about romance in season 3: