'Outer Banks' Cast's Candid Quotes About Where Each Ship Stands in Season 3

Bailey later revealed that she wouldn’t mind seeing Kiara and JJ’s connection grow into a romance. “I’m on the edge of my seat with where the writers are going to take this. I’m honestly so passionate about Outer Banks,” she explained to Us in December 2021. “I feel like they can’t go wrong with the story line anywhere, and if me and Rudy teamed up as actors, I think [it] will be really sick.
“But I think the end game, the end game of the OBX, I can see JJ and Kiara being like, ‘All right there’s something here,'” he told Us in April 2020. “Because it starts out with JJ saying that he had tried getting with Kiara. So, who knows?”
The Alaska native pointed out that JJ and Pope would have to be in a good place before anything else could be explored. “I think there’s a talk with Pope. There’s a talk with Ki, kind of like, ‘What exactly is going on? I’m your friend too,'” he added in July 2021. “I think he might be feeling a little left out, like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I think what’s happening in season 2 is JJ is really focused on the safety of things and also restitution. So yeah, like, I think there’s a lot of other factors that are going on with JJ.”
Scroll down for everything the Outer Banks cast has teased about romance in season 3:
"My lips are sealed. I will say nothing. I think anticipation is one of the best things about being in the off-season," she told E! News in May 2022. "I get so excited myself to even get a new script. I can't wait for everyone to experience that."
"What does young love turn into? Is it going to be walking into the sunset or are we going to see the honest two cents of what it's like to be young and in love and continue to see little things be wedged in between?" he added at the time. "Part of me wants to see John B and Sarah be like an old married couple, sitting there, laughing about something really dumb."
In July 2021, showrunner Josh Pate weighed in on the growing connection between Kiara and JJ. "That was one thing we really loved about season 1 that's less of an element of season 2 that we really want to get back to," he told Entertainment Weekly. "That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in season 3."
"We'll see what happens with moving forward with the third season. I feel like Cleo [Carlacia Grant] is somebody Pope wishes he were like a little more," Daviss noted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. "[She's] just determined. She feels like she knows what she's doing. She's confident in herself. She's confident in her abilities. She doesn't care what other people think. I think those are attributes that Pope admires."