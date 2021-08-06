Welcome to Poguelandia! Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Pogues for life! Fans of Outer Banks thought the show could not get any crazier after a wild series of twists in season 1. However, the Netflix series proved them wrong in season 2, leaving everyone wanting more — as in season 3 — right away.

Season 2 saw John B (Chase Stokes) facing off against Ward (Charles Esten) yet again as the Pogues — including Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) — tried to reclaim the $400 million in gold from the Royal Merchant that the homicidal Kook dad stole from them during season 1. The teens also set out on a new treasure hunt for a cross worth its fair share in historical and financial value.

The Camerons — sans Sarah, of course, as she is firmly rooted on Team John B after her father tried to kill her — once again bested the Pogues in the season 2 finale, keeping all the treasure for themselves. However, the friends did escape to an island they have named Poguelandia.

That is not where the shocking developments ended either. John B’s father, Big John (Charles Halford), is alive and hiding out in Barbados, where he summoned his former ally Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) and informed her that she would have to help his son if she wanted to find a supposedly healing shroud.

Esten spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2021 about the season 2 finale, teasing that Ward’s altercation with John B will only solidify the teen’s relationship with his daughter.

“That’s a really amazing moment where he’s like, ‘What’s more important to me? My anger? My revenge?’ It’s very Star Wars,” the Nashville alum said. “‘What’s more important now? Is it my dark side? Do I satisfy my dark side in this moment? Or — she’s my light. She’s my light side. Do I go in that direction?’ That’s what those decisions are all about. That’s why he’s our hero and [Ward] is not.”

Although Netflix has yet to renew Outer Banks for season 3, more episodes seem inevitable after its successful season 2 release in July 2021. As for what is ahead, Esten predicted that the sky is the limit.

“I don’t believe [the writers] know. I love that about them,” the actor told Us. “It’s almost, like, if Houdini did a magic trick and goes, ‘OK, I’m going to put myself in this straight jacket and hang myself upside down by this chain, and this train is coming,’ and people go, ‘How do you get out of it?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know. I haven’t figured that part out yet!’”

