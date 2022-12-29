“I’ll tell you, the truth is I had such a great time working with Daniel Craig and I had so much fun doing this on every level, from writing it to making it,” he told Uproxx in September 2019. “I’ve never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels. It’s just what Agatha Christie did. It’s just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It’d be a blast.”
“If he keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them. That’s what makes it easy then, he’s such a wonderful writer that it’s there on the page for me to do,” he told Variety in September 2022 about his collaboration with Johnson.
“You are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects people in my life,” Craig told The Sunday Times in November 2022 about exploring his character’s personal life. “It’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it. It just feels right.”
The England native who portrayed James Bond from 2006 to 2021, stepped into the character's Crockett & Jones shoes for the last time in No Time to Die. He returned to Broadway in 2022 and stars as Macbeth in the Shakespeare play at Longacre Theatre in New York City.
The Marvel star won over viewers with his performance — and sweater — in the 2019 Knives Out film. Since playing the murderous Hugh Ransom, Evans starred in Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob alongside his former costar Jaeden Martell. He also had leading roles in Don't Look Up, Lightyear and The Gray Man.
Evans is set to star in a new version of Little Shop of Horrors, Red One and Pain Hustlers.
Shannon has remained busy after playing Walt in Knives Out. He starred in The Quarry, Echo Boomers, Heart of Champions, Abandoned, Bullet Train and Amsterdam. Shannon's upcoming roles include The Flash, Eric Larue, The Bikeriders and a reunion with former costar Don Johnson in Shriver.
In 2018, Shannon married Kate Arrington after more than 15 years of dating. They share two daughters.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Don Johnson
The Golden Globe winner currently has projects in post-production such as Shriver, Rebel Ridge, High Heat and Unit 234. After Knives Out, Johnson appeared in Watchmen, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, Kenan and Nash Bridges on TV.
The Missouri native, who has been married several times, shares daughter Dakota Johnson with Melanie Griffith and son Jesse Johnson with Patti D'Arbanville. He is also the father of Grace, Jasper and Deacon.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Toni Collette
The Hereditary star delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Joni in Knives Out. Since then, she has appeared in Dream Horse, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Stowaway, Nightmare Alley and The Estate. Her upcoming projects include Mafia Mamma and Mickey 17.
On the small screen, Collette starred in Pieces of Her and HBO Max's The Staircase.
Before playing Detective Lieutenant Elliot, Stanfield became a household name with roles in Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Someone Great and Uncut Gems.
The California native later booked The Photograph, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Harder They Fall. He will appear in Haunted Mansion, The Book of Clarence and served as the executive producer for The Changeling.
Stanfield, who shares a daughter with ex Xosha Roquemore, is currently dating model Kasmere Trice.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Katherine Langford
The Critics' Choice nominee previously appeared in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and the hit film Love, Simon before bringing Meg to life in Knives Out. Langford has since had a role in the film Spontaneous before starring in Cursed and Savage River.
Since then, the Lodge star has booked role in Metal Lords and Mr. Harrigan's Phone. He appeared in Defending Jacob and Calls as well.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Christopher Plummer
Plummer, who delivered a memorable performance as Harlan, went on to star in Cliffs of Freedom, The Last Full Measure and Heroes of the Golden Masks. On the small screen, the Sound of Music actor appeared in Departure and Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Timebefore his death at age 91 in February 2021.
Christopher shared daughter Amanda Plummer with ex-wife Tammy Grimes.