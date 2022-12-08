It’s over. Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, have separated after 19 years of marriage.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” the Unbelievable actress, 50, wrote in a Wednesday, December 7, statement via Instagram, which was signed by the estranged couple. “We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.”

The statement continued: “Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”

The Australia native and the drummer — who wed in January 2003 — share daughter Sage, 14, and son Arlo, 11. Alongside the social media announcement, Collette posted a photo of a sign that read “Peace & Love.”

“❤️❤️❤️,” Collette’s Fun Mom Dinner costar Bridget Everett commented on Wednesday.

Shortly before the pair confirmed their separation, the 44-year-old musician was photographed kissing another woman in the ocean and on the beach in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Neither Collette nor Galafassi have publicly addressed the photos.

The former couple and their two children primarily reside in the Little Miss Sunshine star’s native country of Australia.

“I have lived in so many different places and we, as a family, are incredibly adaptable and able to set up house anywhere when I’m working,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in November 2019. “But that feeling of home is a feeling you can’t fabricate, and when I get home to Sydney that feeling is very strong. It was really all about being with our tribe, the people we love, and enjoying Sydney.”

She added at the time: “I don’t notice if people recognize me. I’m so into organizing school uniforms, packing lunches, taking the kids to school, playing music and having chats in the car on the way there.”

Collette has been candid about prioritizing her family’s well-being and daily schedules when she’s not filming a movie or TV series.

“Of course, we try to make sure things shoot during the school holidays but sometimes life doesn’t really work out that way, so then it’s just one foot in front of the other,” she told the Australian outlet at the time. “I ask my friends how to balance things and they say, ‘You’re doing it.’ But I don’t feel like I’m doing it very well. In the end, all that matters is that everyone feels safe and loved and grounded.”

The Pieces of Her alum — who formed a musical group with Galafassi, 44 — always made sure to keep their family bond sacred through the years.

“I keep a plastic jar with me to put my wedding ring and earrings in whenever I’m working,” Collette previously told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2014. “It’s the only place I know they won’t get lost.”