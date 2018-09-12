Ginger Zee is one hard-working mama! The Good Morning America meteorologist took time out of her busy schedule to sit down with Us Weekly and take a ride around New York City in the first of our video series “Carpool Confessions, in which celebrity moms and dads get real about parenting. Watch the video above to hear how the TV personality, 37, manages to balance her busy life!

Zee, who shares sons Adrian, 2, and Miles, 7 months with her husband Ben Aaron, admitted that mom guilt is “inevitable.” Whether she’s waking up in the middle of the night to head to her early-morning shift at GMA, or traveling without her toddler and newborn, leaving isn’t easy. To new parents who have to go back to work, she advised: “Give yourself grace. I think that mom guilt starts from the second the baby is born, so that’s going to happen. It’s OK to feel that and let it wash over you, because it’s going to come anyway.”

While she may appear to have her life together, she said that it’s not always that way! “I was speaking at a conference. I had on my cool travel outfit. I was just giving [Miles] one more bottle before I left for the airport. This kid not just spit up, threw up everything he had eaten for the day,” she laughed. “Covered my cool travel outfit. It splattered all over the walls, all over the rug. I’m on my hands on and knees [cleaning]. This is glamorous.”

To hear what she said is her proudest mom moments and how she manages to carve out “me” time, watch the video above. Watch Zee daily on Good Morning America on ABC.

