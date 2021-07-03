We’ve got to do this more often. Following its commercial and critical success, Knives Out will return with two new sequels on Netflix.

The 2019 mystery film following Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he tried to figure out who killed a famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). With the help of Marta (Ana de Armas), the detective had the entire Thrombey family to investigate. Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell all appeared in the movie.

Knives Out went on to be nominated for three Golden Globes and writer Rian Johnson received an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Even before the murder feature found success, Johnson shared his plans for creating more stories that could stand on their own.

“I’ll tell you, the truth is I had such a great time working with Daniel Craig and I had so much fun doing this on every level, from writing it to making it,” Johnson said in an interview for Uproxx in September 2019. “I’ve never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels. It’s just what Agatha Christie did. It’s just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It’d be a blast.”

Craig, who stood out in the movie with his unique accent, previously discussed how Johnson’s approach to the topics in Knives Out benefited the storytelling.

“It’s a very funny, entertaining movie. Let’s just get that out right now. But what Rian is so brilliant at doing, he’s just layered in some really nice social commentary. We did this last year; we finished this time last year, and it’s right up to date. Everything’s in there,” he told Screenrant in November 2019. “This is a movie which hopefully will entertain, but which will raise up some issues. Hopefully not cause a row, but cause some good discussion.”

Even though viewers loved the set up for Knives Out, the writer and director confirmed that the next chapter is not going to follow the same circumstance as before.

“There’s so many different things you can do with it. And that’s what’s fun about it,” Johnson said to SiriusXM in February 2020. “You look at Agatha Christie’s books and it’s not like every single one is a mansion, a library, and a detective. Besides setting, she also explored a bunch of different subgenres. She found a different narrative way into each of them.”

Scroll down for all the details to know so far about Knives Out 2: