Worst Movie Sequels of All Time: From ‘Grease 2’ to ‘Halloween III’

Box office bombs! A movie’s success does not always guarantee that its sequel will be a hit too.

Grease is one of the most beloved films of all time, thanks largely to the undeniable chemistry between its leading stars, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and a catchy soundtrack featuring songs like “Summer Nights” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” The 1978 musical only had a budget of $6 million but has grossed nearly $400 million worldwide since its original release, according to Box Office Mojo.

So, when Grease coproducer Allan Carr signed a deal with Paramount Pictures to make a sequel, it seemed like a good idea to him at the time. However, without the involvement of Travolta and Newton-John, many fans predicted that the 1982 follow-up starring Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer was destined for failure. At $11.2 million, Grease 2 had a higher budget than the original, and yet it only grossed $15.2 million.

Even the cast thought it was lackluster. Pfeiffer once admitted that she “hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was,” while Caulfield said in the 2017 documentary The Fabulous Allan Carr that he thought his career was “over” after Grease 2 flopped.

Newton-John was not impressed with the sequel either. During a 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said with a laugh that she spent “not a lot” of time thinking about the flick.

“They did ask us, I think they approached John and I to do it, and then it didn’t happen,” the “Physical” singer recalled. “And I didn’t think it was gonna happen, and then they made it without other people.”

Home Alone 3 was another movie that was doomed from the start after Alex D. Linz replaced Macaulay Culkin, who shot to fame with his roles in 1990’s Home Alone and 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The 1997 film — which also had a new director and swapped out the actors who played those pesky criminals — went on to be nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Remake or Sequel.

Scroll down to read more about Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and more movie sequels we wish we could forget.