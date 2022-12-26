The mystery continues. Knives Out quickly became a beloved franchise following its first two films — and Benoit Blanc’s adventures are just getting started.

The first movie, which was released in 2019, explored the death of renowned writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and how his wealthy, dysfunctional family may have played a role in his demise. Viewers watched as detective Blanc (Daniel Craig) worked together with Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) to solve the murder — as the nurse secretly tried to cover up her own involvement.

Knives Out also starred Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.

Rian Johnson, who directed, wrote and produced the film, went on to expand the Knives Out universe with the first sequel. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery served as an anthology with only Craig returning as his character from the first film.

At the time, Johnson discussed having freedom to explore the stories he was interested in telling.

“Part of the fun of these things is the idea that they’re not sequels, they’re completely new books and they’re completely new stories,” Johnson explained to Variety in September 2022. “To me, the idea for the next one — and I’m going to try to stay in this state of mind as I write it — it’s not about trying to top the previous one, it’s about just trying to create something that surprises us and thus hopefully will surprise the audience and thus delight the audience.”

Glass Onion, which premiered on Netflix in December 2022, introduced a new group of people at the center of a murder investigation. After traveling to a remote island in Greece, Benoit tried to figure out who was responsible for two deaths connected to fictional tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista rounded out the cast of the second installment.

That same month, Johnson reflected on how Glass Onion has inspired the writing process for Knives Out 3. “Coming out of the experience of making [Glass Onion], I’m so creatively jazzed by this form, and I’ve already started to dig in and try and figure out what the next one can be,” he teased to Oscars.org at the time.

Scroll down for everything to know about the third Knives Out installment: