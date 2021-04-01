Happy news for this Hamilton star! Leslie Odom Jr. welcomed his second child, Able Phineas, on March 25 with Nicolette Robinson.

“More life!” the actor, 39, captioned a Thursday, April 1, Instagram photo of his son. “One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids? Simply the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude.”

Odom Jr. and his wife, 32, announced in November 2020 that they had a baby boy on the way after welcoming their daughter, Lucille, now 3, in 2017.

“Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” the New York native captioned Robinson’s baby bump debut via Instagram at the time. “Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! We’ll make it right for you.”

The actress shared the news on her own account, writing that the little one was due in March 2021.

“Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you,” Robinson wrote. “More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world… We love you.”

Brown’s Hamilton costar Renee Elise Goldberry commented, “Still celebrating this blessed news,” while singer Josh Groban wrote, “Amazing my friend!! Love to your ever growing beautiful family.”

Later that same week, the expectant parents posed for family photos while wearing matching red flannel pajamas with Lucille.

Robinson gave birth to her baby girl in April 2017. She arrived five years after her parents tied the knot.

Brown wed the One Night in Miami star in December 2012. They met four years prior at an audition for the Once on This Island musical.

The Grammy winner opened up to the New York Post in August 2020 about their quarantine experience as a family of three, explaining, “It’s a stressful time and so, by its nature, it’s going to either bring you closer together or pull you farther apart. At the top of quarantine, we tried to recommit to one another and recommit to our friendship, first and foremost. So we were communicating so much better … It has brought us closer.”

Robinson chimed in at the time: “Every single day, there is a different piece of news or a different worry. Every day is different, and I think celebrating the wins and looking for the beauty in this time is just as important as acknowledging the tough parts as well.”