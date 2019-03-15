Lin-Manuel Miranda Was ‘Nervous’ to See 'Hamilton' With Harry and Meghan

Lin-Manuel Miranda created the award-winning stage production of Hamilton: An American Musical, but he still felt anxious when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan saw the show.

“I’ve had a lot of really cool experiences with Hamilton; that was a really cool one. I was a little nervous sitting next to the sixth great-grandson of King George III, who we are lampooning on stage, but he had seen the show before, actually,” Miranda, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively at Maestro Cares Foundation’s Changing Lives, Building Dreams Gala in New York City on Thursday, March 14. “He and Meghan had seen it before they saw it with us, so I was confident we would have a fun night. And they were wonderful and very sweet and down to earth.”

The playwright added, “They were really nice and normal, as normal as a [royal] couple … can be. We talked about how hard it is to plan a wedding. … Our experiences were pretty different, but it’s still a pain in the ass to plan a wedding!”

In August 2018, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, attended a performance of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theater in London’s West End to benefit Sentebale, the Duke of Sussex’s charity that aids children in Botswana and Lesotho who are affected by HIV. The parents-to-be sat next to Miranda in the audience and the duke later took the stage to commend the performers.

“I don’t know how you guys do it every night, over and over again,” the duke said. “That was spectacular.”

The charity event was the Duchess of Sussex’s third time seeing the show. She first watched the Tony Award-winning musical on Broadway in NYC with her friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas in September 2016. Less than two years later, she caught a version in London while visiting her now-husband.

The couple may not have much time to see stage performances in the near future, as they are expecting their first child together in the coming weeks. The Suits alum (née Markle) revealed in January that she is due in late April or early May. They have not yet announced the sex of the child, but Harry confessed in October 2018 that he wants a daughter.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

