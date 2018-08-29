The story of tonight! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended a special performance of Hamilton on London’s West End on Wednesday, August 29.

The British royal, 33, and the Suits alum, 37, stepped out for a public date night at the Victoria Palace Theatre to help raise money for his Sentebale charity, which he cofounded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The couple and the musical’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, were the evening’s guests of honor.

This is the Duchess of Sussex’s third time seeing the show. She first caught the Tony Award-winning Broadway production in New York City with her close pal Priyanka Chopra in September 2016. Meghan saw it again in February while visiting Harry in London prior to their May 19 wedding.

See more photos from Harry and Meghan’s date below!