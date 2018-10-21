Visions of pink! Prince Harry is hoping for a daughter when wife Duchess Meghan gives birth to their first child in the spring of 2019.

A fan video from Sunday, October 21, showed the royal, 34, walking down a street in Sydney, Australia, as someone can be heard yelling out, “I hope it’s a girl.”

Harry pauses for a beat to turn toward the speaker before replying, “So do I.”

The Duke of Sussex, who currently is on day 7 of his royal tour with Meghan, 37, referenced the couple’s unborn child during a sweet speech at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday, October 20. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all,” he told attendees.

The proud papa-to-be also gushed over the babe’s impending arrival during an address at at Sydney’s Admiralty House, where the couple are staying during their overseas tour. “Thank you for the incredibly warm welcome and the chance to meet so many Aussies from all walks of life,” he said earlier in the week. “We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby. Whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

The pair revealed they were expecting with an announcement from Kensington Palace on Monday, October 15 — the same day they arrived in Australia. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” it read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

After a very busy few days, Harry is now encouraging the Duchess of Sussex to “slow down after she felt tired” following the opening of the Invictus Games on Saturday, which started two hours late due to a thunderstorm, royal sources tell Us Weekly.

“She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself,” the insider added.

The palace released a statement on Sunday after the former Suits star was a no-show at an Invictus Games cycling event: “After a busy program, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.”

So far, the twosome have visited the Sydney Opera House and Taronga Zoo, met with farmers to discuss the drought in Dubbo, visited Melbourne, where the Duchess of Sussex threw around a football, and Bondi Beach, where they talked with mental health advocates.

On Sunday, they boarded what a private yacht to watch the games’ sailing final, which was won by the Australian team.

The pair are en route to Queensland’s Fraser Island where Meghan will rest while Harry meets with locals. They will head to Fiji and Tonga before returning to Sydney later this week.