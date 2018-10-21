Taking a beat. Pregnant Duchess Meghan has the full support of her husband as she cuts back on her engagements in Australia over the next few days.

Prince Harry “encouraged his pregnant wife to slow down after she felt tired when the opening of the Invictus Games overran by nearly two hours,” royal sources tell Us Weekly.

The duo attended the event on Saturday, October 20, on day five of their Royal Tour, which will also take them to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

A source close to the royals told Us that the twosome had expected to return to their quarters at the Admirality House by 9 p.m., but the Invictus opening — and their day end — was delayed due to a thunderstorm, so they didn’t get in until around 10:45 p.m.

“If it has been a very late night due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to adjust for that,” the insider told Us, adding, “She had a very late night last night. We have to try to pace her. We have to make sure she is well paced and not overdoing it. We want to make sure she gets enough rest at the beginning of the day and at the end of the day.”

The palace released a statement on Sunday, October 21, after the former Suits star was a no-show at an Invictus Games cycling event: “After a busy program, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.

The Duchess of Sussex hadn’t yet retired for the day, however, attending a reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at The Pavilion restaurant in Central Sydney for competitors following the event where she “appeared lively and engaged.”

As the royal insider revealed, “She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself.”

The mama-to-be has been nonstop since kicking off the couple’s 16-day royal tour on October 16, when they visited the Sydney Opera House and the Toronga zoo. After making the 24-hour flight Down Under, they headed to Dubbo, where they met with farmers to discuss the drought, Melbourne, where the Duchess of Sussex threw around a football and Bondi Beach, where they talked with mental health advocates.

Duchess Meghan and Harry, who wed in May 2017, announced they were expecting with a statement from the palace on October 15. She is due in the spring of 2019.

