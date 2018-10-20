Proud papa-to-be! Prince Harry had his wife, Duchess Meghan, and the couple’s first child on the brain as the Invictus Games began in Sydney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Australia, where the fourth Invictus Games are taking place, on their first royal tour. The 34-year-old prince kicked off the festivities with a sweet speech at the opening ceremony on Saturday, October 20.

“I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all,” Harry told the crowd.

Kensington Palace announced the couple’s baby news shortly after the two arrived in Australia on Monday, October 15. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announced that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The Invictus Games, which the duke founded, are the latest stop on Meghan, 37, and Harry’s long list of engagements while Down Under. The pair have already cuddled in the rain in Dubbo, thrown a football in Melbourne, discussed mental health at Bondi Beach and honored veterans at Anzac Memorial in Sydney.

Keep scrolling to see the best photos from the duke and duchess’ Invictus Games kickoff!