The royal tour continues! Pregnant Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, October 18.

The duchess, 37, looked gorgeous in a navy Dion Lee dress and Manolo heels. Harry, 34, matched his wife in a navy suit and white shirt.

Meghan and Harry arrived Down Under on Monday, October 15, hours before the palace announced they are expecting their first child. The Suits alum debuted her mini baby bump in Sydney during their outings to Taronga Zoo and the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, October 16.

The following day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a 30-minute flight from Sydney to Dubbo and met with the Royal Flying Doctor Service, attended a barbecue in the park with locals and visited a farm in a region hit by a drought.

