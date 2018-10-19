Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan started day 5 of their royal tour of Australia by attending the opening of the Anzac Memorial in Sydney on Saturday, October 20.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honored fallen veterans from Australia and New Zealand at the tribute event. He sported a white military uniform, while she wore a black Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching Philip Treacy poppy.

Later on Saturday, the duo are set to travel by boat to Cockatoo Island, which is hosting the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge as the first medal event of the 2018 Invictus Games. The event will feature 24 competitors from 12 nations who will show off driving skills such as speed, precision, agility and, most importantly, teamwork.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to showcase the positive impact that sports can have on the recovery of wounded or sick servicemen and women. The games were previously held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016 and Toronto in 2017.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, arrived in Australia on Monday, October 15, shortly before Kensington Palace announced that the couple are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. They have already visited Sydney, Melbourne and Dubbo so far on their first royal tour since their May 19 wedding.

See more photos of the duke and duchess out and about on Saturday below.