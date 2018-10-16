Harry and Meghan take Dubbo! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dubbo, Australia, on Wednesday, October 17, for the second day of their royal tour.

The pregnant duchess, 37, rocked a loose grey blazer, white button-up shirt and a ponytail for the journey from Sydney to Dubbo, while the 34-year-old prince sported a blue button-up and black pants.

Kensington Palace teased the pair’s trip to Dubbo on Twitter while they were en route on Wednesday morning local time. “Dubbo, we’re coming to see you… #RoyalVisitAustralia 🇦🇺,” the tweet read alongside a photo of two hats gifted to Harry and Meghan by Australia’s Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, the day before.

Hours after Harry and Meghan touched down in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, October 15, the palace revealed the duo are expecting their first child. The next day, the duke and duchess were all smiles during their visits to Taronga Zoo and the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, October 16.

Meghan told a group of dignitaries at Admiralty House, where the couple are staying in Sydney, that the twosome “are very excited” to become parents. She also thanked them for their “very kind” well wishes. In addition to the hats, the governor-general and his wife also gave the couple their first baby gift, a toy kangaroo and its joey and a pair of baby Ugg boots.

They are also set to visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand during their tour.

Scroll through to see photos of the royals in Dubbo: