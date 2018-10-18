Hitting the sand! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant with their first child, headed to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, October 19, for the fourth day of their royal tour.

Meghan, 37, rocked a maxi dress by Australian designer Martin Grant for the occasion, while the 34-year-old prince sported a blue shirt and khaki pants.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who arrived in Sydney on Monday, October 15, have already attended a series of engagements Down Under. Hours after the palace confirmed the pair are expecting, Meghan debuted her barely-there baby bump at the Taronga Zoo and the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, October 16.

The next day, the couple jetted off to Dubbo for a day trip before heading to Melbourne on Thursday, October 18. During an informal Q&A with a group of local students, the Suits alum, who is 15 weeks pregnant, revealed the duo have already “been given a long list of names” for their child.

“We’re going to sit down and have a look at them!” she told the group.

Scroll through to see photos from day four of Harry and Meghan’s international tour: