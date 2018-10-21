Couple goals! Prince Harry and pregnant Duchess Meghan held hands in Sydney after Kensington Palace announced that she was cutting back her tour schedule on Sunday, October 21.

Meghan, who is 15 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child, didn’t accompany her husband to road cycling events at the 2018 Invictus Games on Sunday morning and the prince told some of the competitors that his wife was “resting back at home, being pregnant takes its toll.”

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” the palace said in a statement on Sunday.

She later joined her husband for lunch at The Pavilion, where they met with Invictus team members and their families and friends.

Their attendance came a day after the prince spoke at the opening ceremony of the games at the Sydney Opera House. Harry, 34, who created the annual event for wounded veterans four years ago, kicked off the festivities with a sweet speech that referenced Meghan’s pregnancy.

“I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all,” he said.

The couple announced their baby news hours after arriving in Australia on Monday, October 15, for the start of their first international tour together.

They have a jam-packed schedule for the 16-day tour, which will also see them visit New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. It’s unclear at this stage how many events the former Suits star will skip in coming days.

Meghan, who admitted earlier this week that she had been up at 4:30 a.m. doing prenatal yoga, has been by her husband’s side as they met koalas at Taronga Zoo, cuddled in the rain in Dubbo, threw a football in Melbourne, talked mental health at Bondi Beach and honored World War I veterans at a new memorial in Sydney.

