The early bird beats the jet lag? Duchess Meghan, who is expecting her first child, revealed during her royal tour with Prince Harry that she does yoga at 4:30 a.m.

During the couple’s trip to Bondi Beach on Friday, October 19, the 37-year-old duchess told Sydney local Charlotte Connell, who is also pregnant, that she does yoga when she cannot sleep and compared pregnancy to “jet lag.”

The palace confirmed on Monday, October 15, that Harry, 34, and Meghan are expecting hour an after the duo landed in Sydney for their first international tour. The former Suits actress debuted her barely-there baby bump at the the Taronga Zoo and the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, October 16. The pair have also visited Dubbo and Melbourne during their 16-day royal tour.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Meghan is 15 weeks pregnant and is in “great health so far.” During an informal Q&A with students in Melbourne on Thursday October 18, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the couple have already starting thinking about baby names.

“We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone,” she told the students. “We’re going to sit down and have a look at them!”

Meghan has been spotted going to yoga class in the past. Her mother, Doria Ragland, also teaches the meditative practice. Pre and postnatal fitness expert and certified trainer Sara Haley (who has not trained Meghan) opened up to Us about Meghan practicing yoga — and doing headstands — during her pregnancy.

“I know yoga gurus who have done [headstands] all during pregnancy and then I’ve seen others who said ‘It just didn’t feel like the right thing to do,’” Haley explained. “It’s not something that you want to try during pregnancy for the first time. Your goal during pregnancy is to minimize your risk of falling.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!



