“You’ll blow us all away.” Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson, are expecting their second child together, a baby boy.

“Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” the Hamilton star, 39, gushed in his Instagram announcement on Monday, November 9, sharing a slideshow of photos with his pregnant wife, 32, and their 3-year-old daughter, Lucille.

The Tony winner continued: “Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! 🙏🏾🤟🏾 …We’ll make it right for you.

Robinson shared the happy news in a post of her own, confirming that the couple’s little one is due in March 2021.

“Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you ❣️,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday. “More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world… We love you.”

Odom Jr. and the One Night in Miami actress met at an audition for the musical Once on This Island in 2008 and went on to tie the knot four years later. They welcomed Lucille in April 2017, nearly one year after Odom Jr. made his final appearance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway.

Shortly after the pair broke their baby news, they received well-wishes from plenty of famous pals, including Maddie Ziegler. “So beautiful ❤️ congrats !!!!!😭,” the Dance Moms alum, 18, commented on Robinson’s Instagram announcement.

Fellow Broadway star Josh Groban commented: “Amazing my friend!! Love to your ever growing beautiful family 💙.”

Earlier this year, the New York native and his wife teamed up for Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona, a fictional miniseries following several different couples coping with the coronavirus pandemic. Though working together posed its challenges, the couple enjoyed every second.

“It’s a stressful time and so, by its nature, it’s going to either bring you closer together or pull you farther apart,” the Grammy winner told The New York Post in August. “At the top of quarantine, we tried to recommit to one another and recommit to our friendship, first and foremost. So we were communicating so much better … It has brought us closer.”

Robinson, for her part, was grateful for the opportunity to spend extra time with her husband — despite the emotional toll of the pandemic.

“Every single day, there is a different piece of news or a different worry,” she told the outlet. “Every day is different, and I think celebrating the wins and looking for the beauty in this time is just as important as acknowledging the tough parts as well.”

Scroll down to see Robinson’s growing baby bump.