Dressed to impress! Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young and more celebrity parents have proudly posed for pics in matching family pajamas over the years.

The Flip or Flop star donned a red plaid onesie in his December 2019 Christmas card, and his son, Brayden, wore a smaller version. As for his fiancée, the Selling Sunset star matched her future stepdaughter in red onesies. Taylor accessorized hers with a green hair bow.

“I can’t tell you how long I’ve been waiting to post a photo just like this. As you know, life has been pretty tough on me since 2013,” the Flip Your Life author captioned his Instagram upload at the time, referencing his previous health struggles and split from wife Christina Anstead. “I look at the last six years and sometimes wonder how I made it lol. It was extremely tough fighting two cancers, back surgery and a public divorce.”

Meeting Young made the California native happy again, he gushed, explaining, “I honestly gave up on love until I saw @heatherraeyoung last summer on the boat next to mine. The second I laid eyes on her I knew there was something special about her and I was right! She is absolutely incredible and me and the babies love and adore her. Thank you @heatherraeyoung for coming into our life and making this photo possible.”

The real estate agent shared the same sweet shot on her own Instagram account, writing that she had dreamt her “whole life” of having a family.

“To wake up every single day so in love, happy and fulfilled — being a hopeless romantic I never gave up,” the reality star wrote. “I just adore @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much. Tarek gave me the job of picking out the outfits for our family Christmas shoot. He said ‘I’ll wear whatever you bring home’ hahaha and well … I decided on matching jammies. And look how cute he looks.”

While the pair had a “stressful” day “wrangling” Taylor and Brayden into their outfits, Young concluded, “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Love my new little family!!!”

Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, have also opted for matching PJs with their kids, Birdie and Buddy.

“Keeping up with holiday traditions is important to [us] — especially since it’s Buddy’s first Christmas,” the former professional wrestler captioned a September 2020 Instagram slideshow. “So in love with these three.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents wearing pajamas to match their kids, from Kylie Jenner to Sean Lowe.

Brie Bella

The Total Bellas star and her family posed in front of their fireplace where four stockings were hung.