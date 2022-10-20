Killing on the carpet! Kate Hudson and her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery costars slayed at the movie’s Madrid premiere on Wednesday, October 19.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, 43, sparkled in a sequined dress from Halpern with her blonde tresses tied back in a loose, low ponytail. Hudson showed off her toned midsection in the mermaid-inspired look, which featured a lavender halter top and sash-like fabric that mimicked a seashell bra. The Fool’s Gold star kept her glam simple and fresh with dewy skin and pink eyeshadow.

Janelle Monáe showed up in a more avant-garde outfit, donning a structural number from Robert Wun. The Grammy nominee, 36, wore an asymmetrical black skirt beneath the eye-catching red tulle top, bringing dramatic contrast to the carpet.

The stylish duo were joined by Daniel Craig and Edward Norton, both of whom looked dapper in blue suits.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Knives Out was confirmed in 2020 with Craig, 54, reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. Along with the British actor, the initial film starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield and more and received rave reviews from both critics and fans.

Craig is the only cast member returning for the second film, reteaming with writer-director Rian Johnson. The sequel also features Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion began filming in Greece in the summer of 2021, wrapping production that September. According to the synopsis, Blanc is called in to investigate when a friend of tech mogul Miles Bron (Norton) shows up dead on the billionaire’s private island.

The murder mystery had its world premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival in September. Glass Onion hits theaters for a limited release on November 23 and will move to Netflix for streaming exactly one month later on December 23.

Many of the movie’s details have been kept under wraps, but Craig hinted that fans will be excited by the sequel’s change in direction. “Dare I say it’s better?” he told Empire in October 2021. “We’ll see. I don’t want to tempt fate. It’s different, and that’s the amazing thing. It’s still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited about it.”

Johnson, for his part, recently praised Netflix for its unique release model. “Personally, I’m thrilled that Netflix has made this deal for theatrical in November,” he said at a press conference earlier this month. “I love people watching it at home. Though if people want to see it in the theater, I want them to have the opportunity to — and to see it with a crowd.”

Scroll down to see Hudson, Craig and more Glass Onion stars on the red carpet in Madrid: