Want to know why the Toronto International Film Festival is so special?

Consider that on September 9, an army of breathless fans lined up on the downtown streets for hours just to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift as she walked into the TIFF Bell Lightbox auditorium, where she was due to give a talk about her award-winning short film for her hit Red track “All Too Well.” Two nights later, the fans returned to Toronto’s King Street and shrieked even louder, this time for Swift’s ex Harry Styles. The “As It Was” crooner was the one waving and posing for photos before the premiere of his upcoming film My Policeman.

Whether for part-time actors or certified A-listers, festival-goers can’t be blamed for their extra-frenzied attitude. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, which put the entertainment industry on hold in early 2020, TIFF has been ostensibly closed for business since 2019. So, this year, the stars shined brighter, the carpet looked redder and the parties lasted longer. And never again will we take the celebrity sightings — like George Clooney hanging with then-girlfriend Stacy Keibler at the Soho House pop-up until 3 a.m. in 2011 — for granted.

Best of all? The films themselves were capital-f fantastic. No morose and obscure indies here — we’re talking accessible hits and acclaimed gems in the making, featuring everyone from Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis to Michelle Williams and Daniel Craig, and even to the Encino Man himself, Brendan Fraser, who received a lengthy standing ovation for his performance in early Oscar contender The Whale.

Scroll down to see 10 of the buzziest offerings from the Toronto International Film Festival, which took place from September 8 to September 18. You’ll know them, ahem, all too well soon enough!