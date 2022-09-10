She never goes out of style! Taylor Swift looked golden like daylight as she walked the red carpet with Sadie Sink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022.

The 32-year-old songstress stunned at Friday, September 9, event in a floor-length tan dress with gold sequins. The dress straps, which were made of gold chains, draped over the “Shake it Off’ singer’s neck, shoulders and upper arms, added a fun edge to the elegant ensemble.

Sink, 20, for her part, was just as glamorous in a rust-colored oversized suit with diagonal faded lines. The Stranger Things star paired the outfit with shiny black platform loafers and a matching bralette, which she rocked in lieu of a blouse. Both women looked chic with their hair in loose waves and donned minimal jewelry with natural makeup.

The pop icon is attending TIFF to screen her directorial debut, All Too Well: The Short Film — in which Sink stars opposite Dylan O’Brien. The trio took home three trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards last month including Best Longform Video, Best Direction and Video of the Year.

Shortly after learning of the nominations, Swift reached out to the Whale actress and O’Brien, 31, to share the exciting news.

“She sent us the news first thing in the morning,” O’Brien told Entertainment Tonight in July. “She’s genuinely just someone who’s so involved and just proud of her work and is so grateful for any accomplishment or recognition for something that she just poured herself into. Talk about a special human.”

The Maze Runner star also revealed at the time that he and Sink had a “group chat” with the Lover artist, noting that he would “love to go to the VMAs” alongside the hitmaker. The New Jersey native’s wish was granted and the two attended the ceremony together in August.

The concept for a short film came after Swift dropped the rerecording for her 2012 album Red in November 2021, which included a 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” — something fans have been asking for since the track’s original release.

“It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me,” she wrote via social media at the time. “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out.”

That same month, she thanked the Teen Wolf alum and Fear Street actress for their hard work on the project, singing their praises.

“I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story,” Swift captioned a series of photos via Instagram from the film. “For you, from us. ♥️.”

On the red carpet on Friday, Swift opened up about if she would consider directing a feature fill-in the future.

“If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honor,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion.”

