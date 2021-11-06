Whether you’re feeling 22 or not, Taylor Swift’s new spin on her old album Red is bound to make fans feel nostalgic — and that’s the point.

The “Love Story” singer was inspired to rerecord her previous six albums after Scooter Braun purchased the masters to them in 2019. Her hope was that the updated takes on the music would give her back control of her discography.

“Artists should own their own work for so many reasons,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “But the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

In April, the Valentine’s Day actress released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), an expanded version of her 2008 record of the same name, which featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

In November, Swift will drop Red (Taylor’s Version), which she promised would include “so many songs you haven’t heard yet.” The new tracklist, which features 30 songs, includes a previously unreleased duet with Ed Sheeran and a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

In August, the Miss Americana star tweeted, “I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together.” Two months prior, she teased that listeners might want to grab a box of Kleenex before listening to the updated version of Red.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.”

The Pennsylvania native’s new version, though, allowed her to put this person back together.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators,” she explained. “And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

The original 2012 album was said to be inspired by the musician’s brief 2010 romance with Jake Gyllenhaal. “Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be … over,” she explained a decade later.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Red (Taylor’s Version):