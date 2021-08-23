Remember it all too well! Taylor Swift recently made her TikTok debut by offering fans a glimpse at her past accomplishments and her upcoming plans to re-record her old music.

“This is pretty much just a cat account,” Swift, 31, wrote in her TikTok bio.

So far, the singer has only posted one video highlighting her previously released studios albums in anticipation for her re-recorded version of 2012’s Red.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺,” Swift wrote in her caption as she channeled four different looks from her Folklore, Evermore, Fearless and Red eras.

The clip included the performer lip-synching to the song “Screwface Capital” by British rapper Dave.

“I made a link with the Russians. Six figure discussions, dinners in public. My linen all tailored. My outstanding payments swift like Taylor. And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin,” the lyrics read, which include a mention of the 11-time Grammy winner.

Swift’s upcoming re-release of her fourth studio album, Red (Taylor’s Version), will be available on November 19. The songwriter previously teased that the album will include 30 songs, with the addition of a 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well.”

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed,” Swift tweeted in June. “Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.”

She continued: “In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

The Pennsylvania native is currently re-recording all of her older albums amid her fallout with former label Big Machine Records’ executives Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun.

In June 2019, Swift made headlines when she accused Braun, 40, of reportedly paying Borchetta, 59, more than $300 million to acquire the Big Machine Label Group, which made him the owner of the singer’s master recordings from 2005 to 2018.

At the time, Swift revealed that Braun had sold her masters and she claimed that she had made an attempt to buy it back herself.

“For the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings,” the Cats actress wrote via Twitter in November 2020. “With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun. Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature). So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work.”

Later month, while virtually accepting Artist of the Year at the 2020 AMAs, Swift confirmed that she was “re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it.”

Braun, for his part, broke his silence about the former country singer’s comments earlier this year.

“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” he told Variety in June. “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”