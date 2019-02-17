Days after Phoebe Bridgers and six other women came forward with claims of abuse against Ryan Adams in a New York Times exposé, the singer took to social media to share a message of gratitude for her supporters, and one of disdain toward those who let the music producer get away with his behavior for so long.

“It’s been a weird week and I wanted to say a couple things,” the “Motion Sickness” songstress began a lengthy statement on Instagram on Saturday, February 16. “Thank you from my whole f–king heart to my friends, my bands, my mom.”

Bridgers went on to explain that “they all supported and validated me” and “told me what had happened was f–ked up and wrong, and that I was right to feel wrong about it.” She added that she “couldn’t have done this without them.”

The California native continued: “Ryan had a network too. Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable. They told him, by what they said or by what they didn’t, that what he was doing was okay. They validated him. He couldn’t have done this without them.”

Bridgers concluded the post with a call to action for others who may know someone in an abusive situation. “Guys, if your friend is acting f–ked up, call them out,” she wrote. “If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better.”

Mandy Moore — who was married to Adams, 44, for nearly six years before filing for divorce in January 2015 — also came forward with claims of psychological abuse against the music producer in the Times exposé published on Wednesday, February 13. The This Is Us star shared her support for Bridgers in the comments section of her post. “Spot on,” Moore, 34, wrote. “[Love] you, friend.”

The A Walk to Remember actress later shared a screenshot of Bridgers’ post writing, “This. I wholeheartedly agree. <3 This and you, [Phoebe Bridgers].”

While discussing her tumultuous relationship with Adams, Bridgers told the Times that “there was a mythology around him” and that “it seemed like he had the power to propel people forward.”

She recalled meeting the former Whiskeytown frontman when she was 20 years old and noted that their work relationship quickly turned to a whirlwind romance which is when the abuse began. Bridgers said that Adams became obsessive and emotionally abusive toward her, and even threatened suicide if she didn’t instantly respond to her text messages, among other things.

Bridgers added that after she called it quits on their relationship, Adams became evasive about releasing music they recorded together and even rescinded an offer he had made her about opening for his concerts.

“Then, the first day, he asked me to bring him something in his hotel room,” Bridgers said, noting that she accepted an offer from him in 2017 to open a few dates on his tour. “I came upstairs and he was completely nude.” (Through his lawyer, Adams denied that this incident occurred.)

Moore, for her part, said Adams “would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’” She added that “music was a point of control for him” and that he’d offer to record her songs, but never follow through and would book her studio time just to replace her with different female artists.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” the “Candy” songstress said.

Adams spoke out in a statement to Us Weekly hours after the Times article was published.

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he said. “But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

Adams’ new album, Big Color, was canceled following the Times article. “Big Colors was our most pre-ordered album until the story broke and people immediately began cancelling their orders. Universal Music Group told us Thursday night that they would not release the album,” East Coast record chain Bull Moose told Us in a statement on Friday, February 15.

