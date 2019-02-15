Facing repercussions. Ryan Adams’ new album, Big Colors, has been canceled after a New York Times exposé was published on Wednesday, February 13. In it, the singer was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct with an underage woman.

“Big Colors was our most pre-ordered album until the story broke and people immediately began cancelling their orders. Universal Music Group told us Thursday night that they would not release the album,” East Coast record chain Bull Moose told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement about the album, which was scheduled to drop on April 19.

The record store also tweeted the news on Thursday, February 14, resharing a photo of a message they received: “Please be advised the Ryan Adams album below has been cancelled effective immediately. All pre-orders should be pulled down as soon as possible.”

Adams had previously announced plans to release three new albums in 2019 on Blue Note Records and his own Pax-Am label, the first of which was Big Colors.

Bull Moose added that another artist had replaced the “It Takes Two” singer on their pre-order charts, and it just so happened to be a band linked to the story: Better Oblivion Community Center. The two-piece group is comprised of Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, who was one of seven women to accuse Adams in the NYT piece.

“Ms. Bridgers album was going to be the big indie album of February, anyway,” Bull Moose told Us. The album is set for release on February 22.

In addition to Bridgers, 24, the seven-time Grammy nominee’s accusers include his ex-fiancée Megan Butterworth, musician Courtney Jaye and ex-wife Mandy Moore.

“Music was a point of control for him,” the This Is Us star, 34, told the NYT.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” said Moore, who was wed to the indie rocker from 2009 to 2016.

Adams responded to the allegations with a statement to Us that same day: “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate,” he said. “Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

He added: “As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

The New York Times reported on Thursday, February 14, that the FBI has opened an investigation into the underage claims that were brought up in the piece.

