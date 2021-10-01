We’ve been waiting for a moment just like this! While Nick Jonas played coy regarding the ongoing collaboration speculation between his Jonas Brothers band and Taylor Swift, he seemed up for a potential duet.

Amid the recent rumors and what appeared to be Easter eggs posted via both artists’ social media accounts, the “Jealous” singer, 29, reacted to the potential collaboration news on TikTok.

In his Thursday, September 30, video, Nick played with the app’s green screen flip effect before a screenshot of the potential team-up news appeared over his face.

“Woah, this effect is crazy,” the “Sucker” crooner said in the clip. “How do I do this? Hello, hello!” After seeing the screenshot pop up, he added, “Wait, what does this say? What?”

The Jumanji actor also added a curious caption to his social media upload, writing, “This effect is so cool. Also, what’s this collab rumor all about? For the record … here for it. @jonasbrothers #foryoupage #taylorswift #collab.”

Fans first started speculating about the potential duet after the “Lover” singer, 31, moved up the release date of her rerecorded Red album to November 12. Several eagle-eyed fans noted on social media that the date happened to be National Pizza With Everything (Except Anchovies) Day, which seemed to correspond with her emoji choice on various TikTok comments.

Earlier that day, the Valentine’s Day actress commented “iconic” alongside a pizza emoji on a different TikTok video that Nick posted on his page, in which he ate a slice while listening to her single, “ME!”

Adding fuel to the fire, Nick’s brother and bandmate Joe Jonas posted a snap of himself via Instagram on Thursday with a “Looking for 🍕” caption.

The pizza-related clues came one day after TikTok fans noticed editing similarities in their recent posts. While Nick shared the band’s preshow ants-on-a-log snack on Wednesday, September 29, there appeared to be several glitches on screen, which mimicked Swift’s own TikTok when she teased her rerecorded version of “Wildest Dreams.”

While Swift and the “Who’s In Your Head” musicians have not officially collaborated, she notably dated the former DNCE frontman, 32, in 2008. At the time, Swift also opened for the group during their Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience movie, which filmed concerts from their Burnin’ Up Tour.

After the pair’s messy breakup later that year, the Cats actress called out the Camp Rock star for dumping her via the phone, which she later regretted.

“Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift told Ellen DeGeneres while playing a round of “Burning Questions” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

