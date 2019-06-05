Everything is cool! Joe Jonas is laughing off Taylor Swift‘s 2008 interview in which she called him out for the way he ended their relationship.

“Yeah, I mean, it did feel nice,” the “Cake By the Ocean” crooner, 29, said during a Wednesday, June 5, interview on Lorraine. “It’s something that I probably was feeling bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on and I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice. We’re all friends and it’s all good.”

The 29-year-old “ME!” songstress expressed her regret for putting Jonas on blast over a decade ago during a game of “Burning Questions” with Ellen DeGeneres last month. When the talk show host, 61, asked the Cats star what was the “most rebellious thing” she did when she was younger, Swift instantly thought of her split with the Jonas Brothers singer.

“Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” the Valentine’s Day actress replied. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

Swift’s blunder came during a November 2008 interview with DeGeneres, shortly after the DNCE frontman broke up with her over the phone.

“[Joe] is not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That’s ouch. … Someday I’m gonna find someone really, really great who’s right for me,” Swift told the Home author at the time. “When I find that person that is right for me … he’ll be wonderful. And when I that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Jonas has since moved on with Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, whom he wed in Vegas last month, while Swift is currently dating actor Joe Alwyn.

Wedding bells might be in the near future for Swift and the Boy Erased actor, 28, too. “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” an insider told Us Weekly in March. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

