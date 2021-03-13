Taylor Swift teased her anticipated “Wildest Dreams” rerecording for the first time in a very unlikely place: the trailer for her ex Jake Gyllenhaal’s upcoming movie.

The Grammy winner, 31, expressed her enthusiasm to hear the revamped version of her 2014 featured in the first trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed. She wrote via her official Facebook page, “Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) in your new trailer!!”

The film — which is a follow up to the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron — tells the story of a girl who discovers a kindred spirit through a wild horse. Gyllenhaal, 40, Julianne Moore, Eiza González, Marsai Martin, Andre Braugher, Mckenna Grace, Isabela Merced, Walton Goggins and make up the voice cast.

Swift and Gyllenhaal briefly dated in 2010. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Donnie Darko star broke up with the “Willow” artist “out of the blue.” Meanwhile, a second insider revealed that the actor told that singer “it wasn’t working out” in the end, noting that Swift was “really upset and hurt.”

Following the split, the Pennsylvania native penned her Red album — a record that has been rumored to be inspired by her former relationship with Gyllenhaal — in 2012.

Now, Swift is in the process of rerecording her chttps://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/taylor-swifts-song-lyrics-decoded-which-celebrity-is-she-singing-about-in-each-song-20141012/call-it-what-you-want-2017-2/atalog of music. She first announced the endeavor in August 2019 after calling out former music manager Scooter Braun for acquiring her master recordings, which were owned by her former label Big Machine Records. (She left the record company in 2018 for Republic Records and Braun, 39, later sold Swift’s catalogue to investment fund Shamrock Holdings for over $300 million in 2020.)

“It’s something I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020 — so next year — I can record albums one through five all over again,” she said on Good Morning America at the time. “I’m very excited about it, because I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. Yeah, it’s next year. It’s right around the corner. I’m going to be busy. I’m really excited.”

Last month, Swift released her updated recording for “Love Story” and announced that her sophomore album, Fearless, would be her first rerecorded project to drop this coming April, and it will include six songs from the vault.

“Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth,” she tweeted on February 11. “I was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she’d been shown in the movies. I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless is done and will be with you soon. It’s called Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and it includes 26 songs.”