Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Claps Back at Criticism Over Her BET Awards Look

You don’t want to mess with Marsai Martin! The Black-ish star posted the most epic clap-back video after receiving online criticism over her 2020 BET Awards look.

On Monday, June 29, the 15-year-old took to Instagram to issue a fake apology about her virtual appearance during the 20th annual BET Awards.

“So, I was on Twitter, and a lot of people have been addressing my hair and talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandma’s wig,” she said as she held back fake tears and pulled at her strands. “And they’re talking about my veneers,” she added, pulling out a retainer. “These don’t look like a veneer to me.”

She continued to keep up the faux-sadness, as she apologized to “anyone that I offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations about how I’m supposed to be.”

“I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” she said. “Or have anyone worry about what my decisions are.” That’s when she took a pause, looking like she was really about to break down, she was handed a $100 bill that she in turn blew her nose with.

At the end of the clip, she expresses her disappointment in people for not understanding that there are more important things to focus on rather than how someone looks when doing their own awards show hair and makeup at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Y’all, we are in quarantine and we’ve got more things to focus on than just my hair,” she says. “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Martin received a lot of praise from A-listers in the comments. “My 👑👑👑,” Gabrielle Union wrote, while Janelle Monae commented, “My cousin is better than y’all.”

“This was so gangsta 😂😂😂 you had me i ain’t gone lie,” fellow Black-ish actor King Keraun posted. “Great message!!”

