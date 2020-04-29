Celebrities are just like Us and starting to get a little restless stuck at home in quarantine. One thing they’re doing to pass the time is playing around with bold hair colors. Everyone from Sarah Michelle Gellar to Hilary Duff is trying a new bright hue — and we’re seriously into it!

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

Now that so many stars aren’t working, they can go big with fun shades that they’ve never been able to do before.

One of the first to try a fresh color was Elle Fanning, who kept it pretty simple and stunning with a rosy tint that perfectly complements her skin tone. Then on the other end of the spectrum is Duff, who did not shy away. On Sunday, April 12, the Younger star shared an Instagram pic of her blue vibrant locks, simply captioning the selfie, “🤷🏼‍♀️yea.”

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

However, possibly one of the most shocking transformations comes from Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., who dyed each other’s locks pastel just in time for Easter Sunday. While he went with a silver, she kept hers playful with a light pink. “Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Now @ariejr’s really a silver fox🦊.”

From Dua Lipa to Kristen Stewart, keep scrolling to see all the celebs who have passed time in quarantine dyeing their hair a bold new color!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)