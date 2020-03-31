DIY pros? Celebrities are turning to at-home haircuts amid the coronavirus pandemic. While some stars could practically moonlight as glam squad pros, we must say, some of the results are just not that good!

With unessential businesses being closed across the United States, stars aren’t able to visit their go-to stylists to get a snip when needed. Some A-listers are taking matters into their own hands while staying home, but others are enlisting close friends or family to help them out.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pink’s family has fully committed to the quarantine haircut starting with her husband, Carey Hart. On Thursday, March 19, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer posted a video to Instagram of her 8-year-old daughter Willow trim Hart’s hair with a buzzer. That is, until he started to see the uneven chunks of hair fall onto the porch. “We’re goin’ Full Metal Jacket people,” you can hear Pink say in the background of the clip. “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

As for Pink herself, she drunkenly decided to give herself a quick snip one night and it did not end up well. “Last night I got the idea, ‘I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?’” she said in a video she posted on Wednesday, March 24. Then she pulled back her beanie and revealed some disheveled buzzed sides as she ran her hands through what was left. “Look what I did.”

Then there’s Blake Shelton, who is fully committing to an iconic throwback look with the help of his girlfriend Gwen Stefani: the mullet. He shared an update on its progress in a Tweet on Thursday, March 26. “@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level. Stripes,” he wrote alongside a GIF of the style.

Keep scrolling to see all the at-home celebrity haircuts as they stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

