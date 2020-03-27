How to Do At-Home Root Touch Ups While in Self-Quarantine

With people being asked to stay home and socially isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is missing out on their regular hair appointments — even celebrities.

Everyone from Kelly Ripa to Kyle Richards to Tamera Mowry have been sharing their at-home root journeys, showing off their incoming grays. But there’s a way to take care of them while you’re stuck in the house!

Stylish spoke with Nikki Lee, stylist to stars including Hilary Duff, Lea Michele and Selena Gomez, to get all the best tips and tricks for DIY root touch-ups.

“Keep it simple and start with basic root touch-ups,” she tells Us. “You don’t want to try new colors and techniques at home just because you’re bored.” Good advice! After all, Pink got bored and tipsy and tried to cut her own hair. And we all saw how that went!

How you cover your grays depends on the amount of grays you have and how light or dark your hair is. “The number of grays you have and the base color you’re working with will determine the type of color technique you’ll need.” She explains that someone with lighter hair or few grays can use a demi-permanent color but those with 75-100 percent gray hair need a permanent dye like Garnier’s Olia to get the job done.

“Light or dark hair, it’s important to choose the best hair color by looking at the side of the box to make sure you are selecting a box from the correct starting shade,” she says. “The process is the same no matter your hair color, but it’s important to pay attention to the box’s starting color suggestion.”

Post-color, make sure to keep your hair healthy and happy. Lee recommends using a mask to treat and nourish locks. She likes Garnier’s new Nutrisse Color Revivers. “They instantly restore softness and smoothness to hair while refreshing color,” she tells Us. “This is especially important when you can’t get into a salon.”

If dye seems kind of scary, you can always try a dummy-proof spray formula. Brands like Oribe, R+Co, Rita Hazan and L’Oréal Paris all carry these. However, they are only temporary solutions to the problem. Then again, so is the current state of affairs. So if you just want to maintain your hair color until you’re able to meet with a professional, touch things up with one of these.

