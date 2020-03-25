Uh oh! Pink just did something Kelly Ripa warned Us about.

On Wednesday, March 24, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer posted a video to her Instagram feed that she captioned, “Hair cuts and drinking Quarantine diaries.”

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

“This is my PSA,” she says at the start of the video, as she walks around her house eating a pretzel. “I don’t know how much you guys have been drinking during this whole quarantine thing. But I’ve decided to make it a sport. And I wanted to share something I did last night.”

She continued to say that when she’s drinking she gets ideas that at the time she thinks are just brilliant. “And last night I got the idea, ‘I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?'”

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

At this point, she pulls back her red beanie to show off the disastrous self-snip from the night before.

“Look what I did,” she says as she runs her hands through her super short, messy buzzed sides. “What do you think? Good look?”

She goes on to ask if she looks like Alyssa Milano or Charlize Theron. “I might try to fix it tonight. I don’t know,” she says before concluding the video with, “Stay safe, stay home.”

Just the day before, Ripa warned people against this sort of thing when shooting an at-home Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“People are cutting their own bangs…they’re calling it a pandemic trend. I’m not sure if I like the phrase pandemic trend, but they’re saying since [coronavirus] has taken hold of us, they’re cutting their hair out of boredom,” she said, noting that it’s not the boredom that’s getting to people, it’s their drinking.

Pink’s Daughter Willow Shaves Dad Carey Hart’s Head During Self-Quarantine: ‘We’ve Lost It’

“People don’t cut their hair out of boredom, they cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair,” she said. “I know from where I speak. I cut my bangs before the Daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and I’ve never gotten over it.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)