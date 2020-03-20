Desperate times call for desperate measures! On Thursday, March 19, Pink’s 8-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, helped give dad, Carey Hart, an at-home haircut on the front porch.

But this wasn’t just your average “trim-an-inch-or-two” kind of hairstyle change-up. Armed with a hair trimmer, the little girl attempted to shave her dad’s head before he took the tool to do the job on his own.

As his long locks fell to the floor, Willow said in the background, “You look crazy,” before her dad widened his eyes and let out a somewhat frightening dragged out “yeah” in response.

“We’re goin’ Full Metal Jacket people,” said Pink in the background while recording the experience on video. “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

The reason for the dramatic at-home haircut is because most hair salons and barbershops are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer comically captioned the clip, “We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME.”

After the cut, Hart took to his own Instagram feed to share before-and-after pics, revealing his new bald look. He captioned the post, “Send help. I’m losing it!!! #FullMetalQuarantine.”

View this post on Instagram Send help. I’m losing it!!! #FullMetalQuarantine A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Mar 19, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT

The hitmaker has been open with her 7.6 million Instagram followers about what her family’s been up to while self-quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, May 16, she posted a makeup-free video with Willow to tell fans how they’re scheduling their time at home — and how fans can get in on it too.

“This is a crazy time, but we have each other so let’s figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind,” the Pennsylvania native said in the Instagram footage. “I’ll do my best to be kind too when [my kids are] not fighting. I love you all. We’re gonna through this. If you can, stay home. No playdates. Just stay home please.”

Pink is currently staying at home with Hart, who she met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2016 in Costa Rica. Since then, they’ve welcomed two children into the world: Willow, in 2011 and 3-year-old Jameson Moon Hart in 2016.

