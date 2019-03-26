There are a lot of wrong ways to go about a DIY haircut — during post-breakup woes or after watching a Youtube video — but being drunk definitely has to be one of the worst. Just ask Ian Somerhalder.

The Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram Monday night, March 25, to share a picture of his not-so-great faux hawk haircut. With the top untouched and the sides completely buzzed off, it’s not a pretty sight. So how exactly did it get so messed up?

Apparently after three glasses of wine mid haircut the 40-year-old actor remembered he couldn’t change his hair. He was set to reshoot scenes for his upcoming Netflix series V-Wars. So he stopped where he was and this half-buzzed look was the result.

“After the 3 glasses of wine wore off and the clippers ran out of battery… something hit me like a ton bricks: a little thing called “continuity” for aka #VWars reshoots,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “I stopped trimming… S–t.”

Fret not though, he continued to write that he has a plan. “Biotin smoothies here we come- gotta grow this s–t out fast…” Now biotin can be super helpful when it comes to maintaining healthy hair and nails, but it’s not a miracle worker. But he understands the realistic results as he continues to joke for the rest of the caption, “Hair growing out and gearing up for production now. So much gratitude to you all for so much support. It means the world…”

Even though he wanted to 2019 to be the year of the faux hawk(ish), as he teased at the beginning of this Instagram post, it looks like he’s going to have to wait to embrace that. Instead the start of this year is going to be the season of the goofy in-between. But on him, anything looks good.

