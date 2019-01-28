Having strong, healthy nails is always a big beauty goal, but somehow our daily routines seem to be getting tougher and tougher on them. Thanks to wear and tear from gel polish sessions, keyboard tapping, phone swiping or even plain ‘ol nail biting, you may find yourself with peeling and breakage on your hands (literally!).

To the rescue: Smart strategies that will make for your most bulletproof manicure ever. We’re talking polishes, masks and creams that can help build up strength. But it’s not just about what you use topically — we’re also here to remind you that nail health comes from the inside out. With the one-two punch of fortifying goodies and nourishing noshes, you’ll be on the road to more gorgeous talons in no time.

Keep scrolling to see what you can do to keep your nails strong, long and happy!