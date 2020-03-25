Kelly Ripa Recalls a Time She Cut Her Own Bangs

Kelly Ripa is sharing some very important — and simple — beauty advice while we’re all in self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, March 24, during an at-home episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the blonde beauty spoke about a current trend of people cutting their own hair while stuck in the house. “People are cutting their own bangs…they’re calling it a pandemic trend,” the morning show host said. “I’m not sure if I like the phrase pandemic trend, but they’re saying since [coronavirus] has taken hold of us, they’re cutting their hair out of boredom.”

However, she’s not convinced that it’s out of boredom. Instead, she thinks this is picking up because of drinking. “People don’t cut their hair out of boredom, they cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair,” she said.

As she continues, she notes that the article she’s pulling this information from doesn’t say anything about alcohol. However, she seems quite sure she’s right. “I’m accurate. They cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair.”

So why does she think this is the case? From personal experience.

“I know from where I speak. I cut my bangs before the Daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and I’ve never gotten over it,” she explained. “People just tend to be on their I cut my bangs glass of wine. They think, ‘You know what, I’ve always wanted bangs and now I’m going to do it.”

So maybe just don’t drink and snip.

With that being said, one thing the 49-year-old might do while she’s social distancing is touch up her roots. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, March 22, she posted a selfie of her hair part, hilariously captioning the snap “Root watch week one.”

