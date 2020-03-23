Jonathan Van Ness Shows Off His New Look in Self-Quarantine

Jonathan Van Ness is trying out a totally new look, shaving off his thick, full facial hair while self-quarantining.

In an Instagram selfie on Saturday, March 21, the Queer Eye star showed off his mustache-free transformation with the chin hair still fully in tact. “This is officer Van Ness,” he teasingly wrote in the accompanying caption. “Don’t try new lewks during quarentine 💗”

Don’t worry though, he had no plans to keep any of it, letting his face breathe for the first time in what we can only imagine is a while. “(I’m shaving this chin thing off now just was aghast at how I look),” he wrote at the end of his post.

Shortly after, he took to his Instagram Story to showcase his completely clean-shaven face, looking absolutely radiant with a little bit of stubble left behind.

His co-star Bobby Berk commented on the Instagram post, writing, “Hahaha. Omg! It’s like you never left Quincy,” referencing the hair pro’s hometown in Illinois.

Van Ness isn’t the only A-list stud trying out a new look while practicing social distancing. Blake Shelton tweeted on Tuesday, March 17, that he’s growing his mullet back out as a “symbol of hope” during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back,” he wrote. “For real. Stay tuned…”

It looks like Van Ness has also been using his extra time while social distancing to cook delicious-looking meals, take care and bond with his cats and do a bit of dancing to Cher — in true Van Ness form.

