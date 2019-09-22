



Jameela Jamil continued to redefine beauty standards on the 2019 Emmy’s red carpet.

While talking to E! reporter Zanna Roberts Rassi on Sunday, September 22, the Good Place star revealed that she did her own makeup for TV’s biggest awards show.

Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles!

The two women discussed how Jamil DIYs her makeup for the NBC show to cut back on time in the makeup chair. She told Rassi that, after talking to the producers during season 1, she always did her own makeup at home before going into work.

“I realized the girls were getting in like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning,” Jamil said. “And we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and makeup I was like, ‘How ugly do you think I am? I need half an hour. I’ll do my own makeup.’”

But saving time at work isn’t the only reason she does it. In fact, doing her own makeup for awards shows is a recurring thing for the British Beauty.

Celebrities Deliver Major Cat Eye Inspo to Freshen Up the Makeup Look

“I’ve never had a stylist, I don’t have a makeup artist,”Jamil told Good Morning America back in January ahead of the Golden Globes. “Hair and makeup doesn’t have to be this, like, 45-minute extravaganza. I can do my makeup in five minutes.” Though she did have her own stylist for tonight’s Emmy’s, Law Roach, she still said no to a makeup pro.

It’s especially impressive when you factor in that the stunner likes to have fun with different colors and products in her looks. For example, for the 2019 MTV Movie Awards, she wore a bold teal shimmery eyeshadow that flawlessly complimented her stunning ensemble.

“I don’t have a problem with a little bit of makeup,” she told GMA, explaining the reason she likes it. “Wearing a bit of makeup just brings attention to what you’ve already got.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!