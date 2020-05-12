Kelly Ripa boldly admitted that the COVID-19 quarantine struggle is real by starting a photo series documenting the state of her untreated roots in self-isolation.

On March 22, the 49-year-old mom of three posted her first #rootwatch photo on Instagram. She took to her Story to show her 2.8 million followers what happens when she’s forced to skip a hair appointment with celeb stylist Ryan Trygstad. And she’s kept it up ever since.

The up-close-and-personal selfie focuses on the roots of her blonde, color-treated hair. She hilariously captioned the relatable photo, “Root watch week one.”

Her relatable post was in response to major decision by Governer Cuomo in NYC to close all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision included hair salons and other beauty-related services.

The talk show host updated fans about the state of her quarantine hair on April 19. She posted a mirror selfie of the top of her untreated roots and wrote a text overlay that read, “#rootwatch week 5. All roots edition.”

During a virtual episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan on April 14, Ripa revealed that she’s been experimenting with some root-concealing hair products while self-isolating at home. She said that she’s been using a a temporary spray root touch-up from L’Oreal while she’s unable to visit the colorist.

And just about a month later on May 11, Ripa gave her followers an update on the state of her locks. “#rootwatch week 8,” she wrote as a text overlay on yet another roots selfie. She also added a gif that said “nope.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the selfies Ripa’s posted while staying on top of her #rootwatch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

