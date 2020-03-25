Celebs Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Going back to their roots! As the nation continues to uphold the government’s social-distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stars are missing their hair appointments to keep up with their color or subtle root maintenance. But for some, it’s proving not to be an issue.

Across the country, businesses such as hair salons and other beauty-related services have had to close their doors for the foreseeable future as the coronavirus continues to spread at a jarring rate. And since everyone’s self-quarantining, that means home visits from their glam squad are basically out of the question for stars, too.

Some of the first celebs to get personal about their hair color on social media were Kelly Ripa and Kevin Hart. On Saturday, March 21, Hart shared a 4-minute IGTV video as part of a series he’s named “Confessions With Kev.” In the accompanying caption, the comedian wrote, “P.S I have always had a shit load of grey hair…I was just a frequent dyer 😂😂😂😂…I’m not working right now so I said F–K IT 😂😂😂.”

The next day, on March 22, Ripa posted a photo of her hair on her Instagram Story with a hint of comedic flair. The 49-year old mom of three wrote a text overlay on the pic that read, “Root watch week one.”

Other stars are getting open and honest about their grays, too. Kyle Richards, Tamera Mowry and Teddi Mellencamp are among those who have shared their struggles on social media — along with empowering messages of self-love.

Mowry is a great example of celebs staying positive during such a confusing and scary time. The Disney channel alum shared a fresh-faced selfie with her hair away from her face in a braid. She captioned the stunning photo, “Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!”

Keep scrolling to see these celebs and more getting real about their natural hair color — and inspiring others to do the same.