Teamwork is the key to success, especially when it comes to experimenting with a box of hair dye or a daring at-home haircut. No amount of YouTube videos or instruction manuals is as helpful as having another person there to keep you from making a grave mistake.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

The perfect person to recruit to do your hair is your partner — and the stars agree. Everyone from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have helped perfect each other’s locks when a professional hairstylist is just out of the question.

Most recently, Us Weekly’s seen so many stars committing to a DIY haircut, root touch-up or hair color change while quarantining amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the fact that they’re unable to visit the hair salon, they’ve been extra-transparent with followers about their natural hair colors and how they’ve been touching up their hair in the meantime.

Wigging Out! Stars Are Mixing Up Their Hair Looks With Wigs

Take Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, for example. The 20-year-old model helped his girlfriend dye her hair pastel pink while self-isolating from the rest of the world. He put on disposable gloves to work the hair color into the hitmaker’s hair. She called it “this week’s experiment.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also enlisted the help of her husband, Harry Hamlin, to help color her hair. She documented the process for her fans on Instagram Live and revealed that the Mad Men star applied the formula to areas that she couldn’t reach. Couple goals!

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

And that’s far from all of the iconic at-home moments Us has seen from couples on social media! Keep scrolling for a full list of celebs who’ve successfully convinced their loved one to help do their hair at home.